Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2,064.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFG opened at $80.54 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.