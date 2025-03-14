Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 174,013 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,013 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $26.39 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,490.30. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,310,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,883.14. This represents a 52.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,510 shares of company stock valued at $17,418,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

View Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.