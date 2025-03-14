Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,688 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,191,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,881,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $195.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $294.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

