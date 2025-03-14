Raymond James Cuts Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$44.00

Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Propel Stock Performance

Propel Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $619.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $43.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Insider Transactions at Propel

In other news, Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 5,600 shares of Propel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $202,345.92. Also, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,400 shares of company stock worth $2,009,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

