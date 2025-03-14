Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a apr 25 dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.2% increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 192.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. Realty Income has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Realty Income stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

