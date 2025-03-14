Redfin’s (RDFN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.48.

Redfin Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $47,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

