Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.42. 378,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 810,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Redwire Stock Up 11.2 %

Insider Activity at Redwire

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,598,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,810,988.56. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 684,454 shares of company stock worth $13,682,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Redwire by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

