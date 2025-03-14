Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $185.97 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.08.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

