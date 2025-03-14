Renasant Bank Purchases 1,198 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,026,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,820,000 after acquiring an additional 324,453 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,400.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 581,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 632,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

