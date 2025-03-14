Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

BA stock opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

