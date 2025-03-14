Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CACI International stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CACI International alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CACI International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CACI

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.