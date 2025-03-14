Rep. Tim Moore Buys Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 6th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

