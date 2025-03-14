Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

