Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 14,692 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,692 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $226,697.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,862 shares in the company, valued at $21,646,160.66. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 218,295 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,121.35.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,522 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $131,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.