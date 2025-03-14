Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 14,692 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,692 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $226,697.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,862 shares in the company, valued at $21,646,160.66. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 218,295 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,121.35.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.
ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
