Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.98 and last traded at $138.14, with a volume of 185232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Root Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -109.13 and a beta of 2.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Root by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Root by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Root by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

