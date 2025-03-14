Roth Capital Forecasts Higher Earnings for MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGP Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

MGPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.0 %

MGPI opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $872,329.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,596.58. This represents a 9.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

