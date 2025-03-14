RS Group (LON:RS1) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 577.50 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 592.50 ($7.67), with a volume of 760932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600.50 ($7.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.97) to GBX 780 ($10.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.88) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.88).

Get RS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RS Group

RS Group Trading Down 0.8 %

RS Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 646.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 706.74. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.