Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Issues Earnings Results

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

