Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

