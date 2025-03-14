Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,614,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the previous session’s volume of 1,624,859 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 441,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 358,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 114,782 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.