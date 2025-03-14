Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 434.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 115,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $25.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

