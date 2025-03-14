Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

SE opened at $124.87 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 832.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

