Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for SPHR Q3 Earnings

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.68). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($11.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPHR. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $30.87 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

