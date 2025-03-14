Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 384.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

