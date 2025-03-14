Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

