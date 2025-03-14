Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

