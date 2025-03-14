Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $571.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

