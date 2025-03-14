Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.18. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

