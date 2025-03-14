Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $51.89 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

