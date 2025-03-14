Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,445,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,926,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Sempra Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SRE opened at $67.84 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Yardley acquired 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $350,025.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,025.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $467,180 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

