SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on S. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

S stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,581.50. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,867.95. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,818 shares of company stock worth $5,649,659 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

