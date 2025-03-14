SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

NYSE S opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.78.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,659. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,052,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SentinelOne by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after buying an additional 900,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

