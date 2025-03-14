Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,711 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 187,512 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

