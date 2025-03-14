Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Decreased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 47.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

