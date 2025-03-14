Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 56.2%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Advantest has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

