Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Declines By 97.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

APWC opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.