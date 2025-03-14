Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Decreases By 80.0%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 628,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 373,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,549,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $841.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

