Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Increases By 146.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

THK Trading Down 0.2 %

THKLY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 10,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.87. THK has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that THK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

