Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Declines By 71.4%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

