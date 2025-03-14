Sienna Gestion Buys 25,620 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sienna Gestion grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in ResMed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.84. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.