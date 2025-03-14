Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Stake Lowered by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,493 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 2.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.22 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

