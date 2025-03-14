Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Stake Lowered by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,493 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 2.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.
Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.22 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.
Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend
Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify MBS ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.