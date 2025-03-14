SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.08 and last traded at $165.80. Approximately 28,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 221,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $20,376,176.76. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

