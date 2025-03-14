Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 137,300 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.