Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,359 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Graco were worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 244.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 1,412,704 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,458,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,736,000 after purchasing an additional 443,141 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 142.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 652,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,061,000 after purchasing an additional 383,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Graco by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,298,000 after purchasing an additional 374,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

