Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.88 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.