Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.29 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.37%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

