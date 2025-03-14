Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $300.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.71.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.02.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

