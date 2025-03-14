SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $17.25

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $16.50 to $17.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

