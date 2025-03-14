SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Up 117.4% in February

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the February 13th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 62.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

NASDAQ SOBR opened at $0.61 on Friday. SOBR Safe has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $561,405.80, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

