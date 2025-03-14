Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Up 148.1% in February

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the February 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.
Shares of SLDB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $398.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.98. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $15.05.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
